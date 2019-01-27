Litmus test for Google, Facebook

Facebook, Google and Twitter, are introducing new measures to introduce transparency to political advertising. India, with its upcoming general elections, will be a crucial test site.

These three are the most important global news dissemination platforms, with over two billion people using them as primary news sources. They also have a hammerlock on online advertising, with Google and Facebook owning dominant marketshares in specific areas, while Twitter is a distant third. Apart from their eponymous properties, Google also owns video content platform, YouTube, while Facebook is the ...