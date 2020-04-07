Lockdown and rewiring banks

With the spread of Covid-19, governments have mandated lockdowns and social distancing, thereby creating a paradigm shift in the working of banks, from a traditional office space towards an agile, responsive and dynamic mode of operating. While banks and financial institutions have invoked their existing business continuity plans (BCP), the current situation calls for a more adaptive and reactive BCP.

Banks have invoked their BCPs for critical functions and that has helped them in keeping their branches and critical operations active. However, for areas such as support functions, IT ...