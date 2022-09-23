JUST IN
Long live the queue: 'The greatest bit of British performance art'
Old economists, old ideas, bad policies
Moonlighting: Well, why not?
Warnings in the Ukraine story for countries captured by oligarchs
When it comes to secessionism, identity trumps economic development
5G future: Another turning point for telecom
The spectacle of the king and the cheetahs
Regulating Digital India
India@100: What's ahead for urbanisation?
What should India's FTA agenda be?
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
Old economists, old ideas, bad policies
Business Standard

Long live the queue: 'The greatest bit of British performance art'

Watching the dogged determination of those in the queue to view the Queen's coffin was both awe-inspiring and comic - a marvel of organisation, discipline, and singularity

Topics
Britain | Queen Elizabeth II | BS Opinion

Kanika Datta 

Kanika Datta

In 2016, Britain made history by choosing to exit the European Union. Six years later, it made history in connection with another kind of exit: The queue to view the coffin of Britain’s longest-serving monarch lying in state in Westminster Hall. Ten miles or 16 km long at its zenith, some 250,000 people stood in line, some of them up to 24 hours, for a momentary glimpse of the flag-draped coffin of a queen who presided over the dissolution of the British Empire. Watching the dogged determination of those in the queue was both awe-inspiring and comic. Was this the reason Britannia once ruled the waves?

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Britain

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 22:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.