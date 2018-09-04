Look who is embracing renewables

A car tyre company might not be an obvious place to find evidence of the advance of clean energy. However, that is exactly what emerged from last month’s annual general meeting remarks from Raghupati Singhania, chairman of Delhi-based JK Tyre.

He told shareholders: “37 per cent of our power requirements are met by renewable energy sources, including wind and solar.” In the previous year (2016-17), renewable energy’s share was much lower, at 21 per cent. All this from a company seen to be ‘old world’. And JK Tyre aims to expand renewables consumption ...