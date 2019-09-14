Lynching becomes heart attack, victim pays not rapist in police-neta raj

Here is a trick question for this week: Is India a police state? Three immediate responses could be: Of course not, regrettably yes, or, not yet? You can also go ahead and add a “why”, how” and “when” to it. The Oxford dictionary definition of a police state is rather stern: A totalitarian state controlled by a political police force that secretly supervises its citizens’ activities. We aren’t there yet.

But there are issues we can’t kick under the sofa. India may have not yet become a police state. But is becoming one where ...