Making the EPFO data useful

Data releases from the EPFO tell us that registrations for formal jobs have been growing very well. As an aside, the new de facto definition of a formal job seems to be an EPFO enrollment. We will let that be. The most recent release of the EPFO data showed that 685,841 new registrations took place in April 2018.

Such data has been released only since September 2017. The cumulative EPFO registrations since then are 4.1 million. This works out to about half a million registrations on an average, during a month. This is an impressive record. Half a million formal jobs every month ...