Managing the 'fighter gap'

The unfolding controversy over the Rafale fighter throws up a deeply worrying question, quite separate from the Opposition’s vocal charge that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government arbitrarily bought too few aircraft, for too high a cost, to benefit a particular industrialist.

The question is this: Will the political name-calling, court cases, audits and investigations around the Rafale further clog the defence ministry’s already ponderous decision-making and bring fighter aircraft procurements to a complete standstill? Does the Indian Air Force (IAF), which already ...