Masked power play: CoPs are places for grandstanding and inane statements
Best of BS Opinion: Another lotus blooms, a fresh beginning and more
Business Standard

Masked power play: CoPs are places for grandstanding and inane statements

Carbonisation is driven by consumption. The more we consume, the more carbon is generated. But by design, CoPs are consumption blind

Topics
COP27 | Climate Change | Carbon emissions

Rathin Roy 

Rathin Roy

Climate Conferences of the Parties (CoPs) never fail to amuse, but inane statements by global leaders and grandstanding by activists mask a power play that seeks to defend an extractive economic system that is essential to the survival of the current world order and the contingent balance of power.

First Published: Thu, November 10 2022. 22:14 IST

