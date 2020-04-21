Media's problem of plenty

What do you do when you have a record audience, but nobody wants to reach it? In the four weeks since the lockdown began, TV viewership has risen by 38 per cent, says Broadcast Audience Research Council (Barc) data. Yet advertising volumes or the seconds that marketers bou­ght on the TV to reach the audiences dro­pped by 26 per cent.

Note that advertisement volumes are not a good indicator of growth, advertising value is. That depends on the deals negotiated between the ma­r­ke­ter­/­agen­cy and the media. And that in turn depends on a host of factors ...