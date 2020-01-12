Migration is the issue here

It is not possible to be neutral in these times. I believe the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, which fast-tracks Indian citizenship to immigrants of certain religions, is deeply flawed. Not only is it against the secular nature of the country, it completely misses addressing the massive issue of human migration.

Migration is not just about foreigners entering India illegally; not even just about Indians immigrating — often illegally. It is also about internal migration. When people move to cities and countries, there is tension between “insiders” and ...