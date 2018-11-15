Million-dollar question: Who will be Congress' CM candidate in MP?

Million dollar question

As campaigning for poll-bound gathers momentum, the million dollar question being asked in many quarters is, if the were to win, who will become chief minister. The has not announced its chief ministerial candidate yet and there are at least two strong contenders for the coveted post. There is state president and election campaign committee chairperson Kamal Nath, 71, is the longest serving MP, having won nine elections. Scindia is just 47 years old and is close to party president The joke in the party is that the person who has been taking care of election-related spending in the state would be the obvious choice. And if that is true, then Scindia might not be in the race because he is known to be parsimonious and "spending" is not really his forte.

Lucky charm

The returning officer at the Narela assembly seat in was on the horns of a trilemma. Three candidates contesting from the seat had been asking for the same election symbol: an auto rickshaw. One of these candidates is contesting with a ticket while the other two are independents. The officer tried to convince them to choose other symbols but none of them was willing to budge, claiming the auto rickshaw was a lucky charm. As a last resort, lots were drawn and one of the independent candidates proved lucky.

Tiwari mocked

member was campaigning in poll-bound on Thursday. He was scheduled to address a couple of rallies in Nawagarh, which will go to polls on January 20. In the afternoon, an upset Tiwari uploaded a video on social media complaining he had to wait at the because the district administration hadn't given him permission to land. A little later, Tiwari tweeted that the Nawagarh administration had finally permitted him to land, and alleged a Congress conspiracy behind the episode. Tiwari was ridiculed on social media with users pointing out that both the Centre and were ruled by the BJP. But it seemed the party still believed it was in

the Opposition.