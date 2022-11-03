JUST IN
Fighting inflation
Mind our languages: Govt should avoid imposing Hindi
Fiscal correction: Focus should be on reducing the fiscal deficit
Soluble and relevant: The focus of India's G20 agenda
Lula's return: Brazil's left turn may be more muted this time
Enhancing mustard yields
Trending declines: Tough times ahead for tech
Independence on a tightrope: India's foreign policy choice
Parity on the pitch
Conflicting businesses
You are here: Home » Opinion » Editorial » Editorials
Blurred energy nirvana: The world is fast turning green
Fighting inflation
Business Standard

Mind our languages: Govt should avoid imposing Hindi

Seeking to impose a uniform language on the country is the surest way to encourage discord

Topics
Hindi language | Centre | Indian Institutes of Technology

Business Standard Editorial Comment 

At a time when the government is keen to establish India’s status in the international community, the 11th volume of the Report of the Official Language Committee, headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, appears to represent a big step back. Though the details of the parliamentary committee report are not in the public domain, information about some key recommendations suggests that Hindi is to be made the medium of instruction in Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), and central universities. The report has also suggested that the language of communication in the administration in northern states should be Hindi and bureaucrats will be evaluated on their use of the language in the annual appraisals. Not surprisingly, this has sparked protests from the southern states, particularly Kerala and Tamil Nadu, where the anti-Hindi movement has deep roots, though it has been clarified that the recommendation would exclude those states broadly outside the Hindi belt.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Hindi language

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 22:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.