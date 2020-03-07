More action than noise on Women's Day?

Last Tuesday Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted: “This Women’s Day, I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life and work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions”.

He urged women all over the country to share their stories by taking control of his social media accounts for a day. The prime minister further added, “Are you such a woman or do you know such inspiring women? Share such stories using #SheInspiresUs”. With more than 130 million followers across platforms, PM Modi is without doubt the most influential Indian ...