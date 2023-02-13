Moving towards Aatmanirbharta

At the inauguration of the 2023 exposition in Bengaluru on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s repeated calls for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) — an India that meets its own requirements of arms and defence equipment without relying on the “original equipment manufacturers” (OEMs) that dominate the global military landscape. In a series of policy assertions over the last eight years, the Modi government has set out ambitious targets that would lead to self-sufficiency and to transforming India into one of the world’s largest defence-manufacturing countries. The targets include expanding annual defence production to Rs 1.75 trillion, taking defence exports from $1.5 billion to $5 billion by 2024-25; incrementally banning the imports of several high-tech and complex weapons platforms; and building up the capabilities of Indian industry, especially medium, small, and micro enterprises, which have traditionally been the source of high-technology breakthroughs.