JUST IN
Challenging Google
A question of quorum
Seismic dangers
Unintended consequences
Gender parity on the front foot
Retaining policy flexibility
Supporting farm growth
Boosting pharma research
Musharraf's fatal dalliance
Before the pause
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Editorial Â» Editorials
Cautious outlook
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Moving towards Aatmanirbharta

Life cycle cost of weapons systems must be considered

Topics
Aero India | Aero India show | Atmanirbhar Bharat Mission

Business Standard Editorial Comment  |  Mumbai 

At the inauguration of the Aero India 2023 exposition in Bengaluru on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh’s repeated calls for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) — an India that meets its own requirements of arms and defence equipment without relying on the “original equipment manufacturers” (OEMs) that dominate the global military landscape. In a series of policy assertions over the last eight years, the Modi government has set out ambitious targets that would lead to self-sufficiency and to transforming India into one of the world’s largest defence-manufacturing countries. The targets include expanding annual defence production to Rs 1.75 trillion, taking defence exports from $1.5 billion to $5 billion by 2024-25; incrementally banning the imports of several high-tech and complex weapons platforms; and building up the capabilities of Indian industry, especially medium, small, and micro enterprises, which have traditionally been the source of high-technology breakthroughs.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Aero India

First Published: Mon, February 13 2023. 22:25 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.