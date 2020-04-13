Mr Modi's mojo

“Aa Modi aapanne bahar nahi avawa de (Modi will not let us step out),” said Haribhai, a tomato vendor, to me when I last visited our semi-wholesale market.

That same evening Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged us to observe janata curfew two days later, which was a prelude to the nationwide lockdown another couple of days hence. Obviously, Haribhai’s insight into his prime minister matches that of Mr Modi’s into his otherwise undisciplined and virtually ungovernable country, enabling him to persuade its vast majority to willingly lock itself in for a protracted ...