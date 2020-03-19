Need of the hour

Work from home has become an absolute necessity at this point as social distancing is the way to go in a world reeling under COVID-19. Many have said that companies all over the world will embrace work from home like never before even after the deadly virus disappears.

While that may be wishful thinking, it at least provides another chance for companies to re-examine their relationship with employees, and to elevate their corporate culture where the wisdom of old habits is questioned. There are reasons why work from home has many backers. First, work from home cuts out commute which ...