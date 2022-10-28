JUST IN
The contested terrains of lit fests
The UK or Korea: What is the ideal benchmark for the size of India's govts?
Bailouts and balances: Tough choices ahead for Sri Lanka
Arvind Kejriwal's radical transformation
Rishi Sunak's real challenge as PM is not economic or political but social
CCP Meet: Big Hu, Small Hu and the who's who
The overvalued rupee: Managing exchange rate volatility and forex reserves
Corporate insolvency: Rethinking irregular transactions
Not a pre-election Budget, please!
Back to the 1950s: State to lead investment and higher taxes to fund it
You are here: Home » Opinion » Columns
BJP's confident despite infighting
Retreating on home turf: Pakistan Army is staring at defeat
Business Standard

Needed: A shoulder to cry on

An ad agency-client relationship is increasingly no longer about client service, but about client servility

Topics
BS Opinion | advertising

Sandeep Goyal 

Follow this columnist
Sandeep Goyal

The last couple of weeks have witnessed a pitched and high-decibel battle between ad agency MullenLowe Lintas and client Motilal Oswal Financial Services on where does the actual ownership of a creative idea eventually reside. On October 15, MullenLowe Lintas Group Chief Creative Officer and Chairman Amer Jaleel took to LinkedIn to share his angst, his absolute dismay and complete disgust over Motilal Oswal’s in-house campaign released recently, which did not give credit to the agency for the original idea and allegedly copied the creative.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Fri, October 28 2022. 22:30 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.