Needed: A shoulder to cry on

The last couple of weeks have witnessed a pitched and high-decibel battle between ad agency MullenLowe Lintas and client Motilal Oswal Financial Services on where does the actual ownership of a creative idea eventually reside. On October 15, MullenLowe Lintas Group Chief Creative Officer and Chairman Amer Jaleel took to LinkedIn to share his angst, his absolute dismay and complete disgust over Motilal Oswal’s in-house campaign released recently, which did not give credit to the agency for the original idea and allegedly copied the creative.