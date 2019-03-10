NIIF gets aggressive

The youngest among financing institutions created by the government, the National Infrastructure and Investment Fund (NIIF), has adopted a different approach to go about its business. Operationalised through a private company of the same name in 2015, it is advancing more aggressively than many such institutions created earlier.

In contrast to financial institutions of the past, NIIF has been conceptualised to monetise infrastructure assets and channelise sovereign funds of other countries into India. The idea of monetisation in itself is new since traditionally promoters or operators ...