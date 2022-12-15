JUST IN
No reform without change
Business Standard

No reform without change

There is little appetite for reforming multilateral development banks among rich countries, but three emerging economy presidencies of the G20 in succession offer hope

Topics
G20  | Global economy | BS Opinion

Rathin Roy 

Follow this columnist
Rathin Roy

Addressing the major global challenges of the post-Covid world —the climate crisis and the unprecedented worsening in poverty across rich and poor geographies — urgently requires a quantum increase in development finance. There are no market-based solutions to the problems we face. Collective action is of the essence.

First Published: Thu, December 15 2022. 22:35 IST

