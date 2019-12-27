NRC and CAA: Lies, truths and half-truths

In January 2018, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) sent a mission from Delhi to look at the conditions inside Assam’s detention centres. The mission had three men, Mahesh Bhardwaj, Indrajeet Kumar and Harsh Mander.

Their terms were to see if due process was followed in Assam in declaring individuals foreigners, what conditions these people were being locked under, what would happen to those whose appeals were rejected and what the role of the foreigners tribunals was. The mission found that people were being held in jails for several years. Husbands separately from wives ...