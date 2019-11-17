Odd decisions and the consequences

The commerce ministry has restored the benefit of duty drawback at All Industry Rates (AIR) to deemed export, with retrospective effect from December 5, 2017. A welcome development but it raises some questions. Deemed export refers to supplies within India of goods made in India for specified purposes or to specified entities.

The objective is a level playing field for domestic manufacturers in specified cases. For example, an export oriented unit may import its requirements duty-free. A domestic manufacturer can compete with such duty-free imports if relieved of the tax/duty ...