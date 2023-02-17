JUST IN
Will a new, improved Coke Studio succeed?
A 'truth' waiting to be told
Billionaire Raj: The rise of India's multi-business conglomerates
The long run vs the short run
Freedom and the big freeze
Urbanisation and urban dynamics
R&D: An inside job
Bipolar nature of city planning
I-T Dept's survey operation at BBC offices and memories of another 'raid'
Women power: The optics and politics
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Will a new, improved Coke Studio succeed?
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Of fake trees and moondust sunscreen

From a man-made sun-shield to deflect the Sun's rays to giant artificial trees to sequester carbon, radical and potentially risky solutions to stave off climate change are gaining traction

Topics
BS Opinion | Earth | Climate Change

Kumar Abishek 

Follow this columnist

It sounds like the stuff of science fiction: Mining the Moon, not for rare-earth metals or future energy source Helium-3, but for its dust. However, this could be the future.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BS Opinion

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 22:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.