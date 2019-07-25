Onus on private investment

India has set itself a goal of doubling the GDP in five years. The Economic Survey presents a case for unleashing “animal spirits” and making private investment the key driver of this growth.

It outlines the creation of a “virtuous cycle” led by private investment that will drive demand, create capacity, increase labour productivity, introduce new technology, allow creative destruction, and generate jobs. Private investment: The driver? Should the focus of economic planners be on private investments? Or should investments by the government (public ...