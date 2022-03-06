Overseas investment limit of MFs must be hiked now

For the first time in my long career, I have been at the receiving end of calls from concerned clients. Let me explain why. Our investment advisory practice gives the utmost importance to asset allocation, that is, the proportion of investment that should go into various asset classes, such as debt, equity, gold and real estate.

The asset allocation for each client depends on her risk-taking ability, availability of resources, objectives, and the time available to achieve them. We advise most clients to have some allocation to global securities. The logic for doing so is simple. ...