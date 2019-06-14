PDS and the decline of farming

"I miss them,” sighs Rita Devi, gazing into her now empty cowshed. We are in her house in Kandhbari, a sleepy hamlet in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. “There was a time when many people kept cows in the village,” she says.

Today, most of us find it easier and cheaper to buy milk at Rs 25 per litre from a local dairy. She runs the village Anganwadi but spends her mornings in her fields, where her family grows onions, garlic, corn and wheat. “It’s a hobby, not a necessity,” she says. “Farming gives me something constructive to do when I’m back ...