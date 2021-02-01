Priority & challenge of Budget 2021: Job-creation, boosting consumption

Considering GDP will decrease by 7.7 per cent in FY21, and the Budget deficit for the fiscal year has been revised upwards to 9.5 per cent of GDP, it is easy to realise the enormity of the challenge that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was facing in presenting Budget. And this, given the fact that the first recession since 1980 had come after a year of very mediocre growth.

Looking at the announcements, the perception is one of a choice made towards efficiency and pragmatism rather than aiming for the spectacular. A careful balance has been struck between a number of measures. ...