Privatisation to the rescue: But will it work? Here's how it can be made to

The idea of the moment is privatisation. Railway stations and trains, airports, the Container Corporation, Shipping Corporation, completed highway projects, Air India, Bharat Petroleum — all of them and more are to be put on the block. And we’re talking not disinvestment but real privatisation, with change of control — last delivered by Arun Shourie in the Vajpayee government.

Narendra Modi, it would seem, is finally going to act on his stated position that the business of the government is not business. There may be other motivations. For instance, to rebuild the ...