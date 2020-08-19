Q1 snapshot of the Indian economy: Attaining recovery will be a long haul

India’s economic performance in the first quarter of 2020-21 bore the full brunt of the Covid-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown. The phasing out of the lockdown began from June even as the pandemic spreads across the country at a steady pace.

Hence, a broad sense of the impact of Covid-19 on the economy could be formed after assessing how the various indicators of the Indian economy fared in the quarter of April-June 2020. What’s more, the numbers for the first quarter will provide a hint to the likely trajectory of the economy in the following quarters. All the key ...