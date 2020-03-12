Question marks remain over YES Bank rescue

State Bank of India’s (SBI’s) attempted rescue of YES Bank is morphing into something quite different from what was indicated initially. The revised plan looks a lot better. It remains to be seen how much of it happens.

And whether it will be adequate to repair the damage already done to confidence in YES Bank and to the banking sector in general. The investment of Rs 2,450 crore initially proposed by SBI was a non-starter. Analysts were unanimous in pronouncing it hopelessly inadequate. The SBI chairman has since indicated that SBI is prepared to put in a lot more, perhaps the ...