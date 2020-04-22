Read from home

Those of us suffering through this interminable — if necessary — lockdown would do well to conduct a small thought experiment if at any point it becomes oppressive. Imagine having to confine yourself in this manner 20, 10, or even five years ago. The tedium would have been unutterably worse.

Twenty years ago, we would have been restricted to the music — cassettes or CDs — that we had on hand, or the tripe that FM wished to force on us. Ten years ago we would be scouring our bookshelves for something we had not already read twice. And five years ago, we in India ...