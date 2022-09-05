Recalibrating policy priorities

The global economic community remains singularly focused on the challenge confronting advanced economies, wondering how quickly can be brought down and what the collateral damage to activity and labour markets will be. The fact that central bank credibility in some advanced economies appears undermined — despite Chairman Powell’s express resolve to stay the course at Jackson Hole, for example, markets are still pricing in Fed rate cuts in 2023, thereby impeding monetary transmission down the yield curve — is not helping matters any. But even as these central banks face their biggest challenge in five decades, at least the intellectual consensus and direction of travel in advanced economies is clear. Demand remains relatively strong, activity was close to the pre-pandemic path at the start of this year, and labour markets are the tightest in 50 years. Bringing down inflation, avoiding a wage-price spiral, and preventing a hardening of expectations must therefore constitute the unambiguous policy priority.

