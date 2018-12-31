Recognition for the bravehearts

As I learn more and more about India’s school education sector, I have to say I am happy not to be directly a part of it. In the last four years, I have met several people involved in attempting to run better quality schools across the country and I am constantly amazed at how thankless a task it is.

It’s almost as if the authorities are determined to make sure someone trying to deliver quality in the budget private school (BPS) space can’t. India’s ideological intransigence is at its peak when one looks at the elementary and secondary school education sector. ...