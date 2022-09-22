Regulating Digital India

Regulating the digital economy is emerging as one of the most significant policy issues the world over, seizing the attention of lawmakers and the intelligentsia alike. China’s recent regulatory moves requiring disclosure by platforms on the kind of algorithms being used by them was one of the first such moves towards regulating algorithms. The Indonesian parliament has recently passed a law that carries significant penalties for violations of privacy. With the Indian government withdrawing an earlier draft bill on data privacy and seeking to replace it with a comprehensive digital framework, the issues around regulating the digital economy have become ever more important.