Murder & multiculturalism
Business Standard

Reimagining GST for the post-Covid era

Revival of economic activity should overwhelm its agenda

Mukesh Butani & Tarun Jain 

Mukesh Butani & Tarun Jain

There appears to be a common wish list for all stakeholders in the new economic paradigm—that the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council reverse its role; from making recommendations on how to tax to transforming itself into an institution invigorating economic revival. For one, this wish list is clearly terra firma.

The constitutional framework, with the enactment of a specific provision — Article 279A—has literally entrusted the entire policy space on indirect taxes to the GST Council, which brooks no limitations. In the light of such a mandate, the expectations are high ...

First Published: Thu, June 04 2020. 23:33 IST

