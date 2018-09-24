Renewing our vows on renewables

Four years ago, a very senior government official asked me, "How big can we get on renewables?" A few months after that meeting, India announced a target of 175 gigawatts (GW) of renewable electricity capacity. More than 72 GW capacity has been installed so far.

Transparent bidding has increased competition and lowered India’s renewable energy (RE) tariffs, among the lowest in the world. Next week India will host the second edition of RE-Invest, its largest investor conference for renewables. The first Assembly of the India-backed International Solar Alliance will ...