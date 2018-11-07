Retrospective scrutiny?

Leadership succession and planning by a predecessor are two halves of the same fruit. It takes thought and introspection by the predecessor to be a good one. This article concerns the delicate relationship between predecessor and successor.

The days when CEOs enjoyed an affectionate retirement function, have their wonderful qualities and accomplishments enumerated, and continue a formal or informal association with their beloved company are receding. Fifty years ago, it looked as though the good life would just carry on. Not any more. Just as #MeToo against sexual harassment has snowballed ...