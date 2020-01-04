Revisit IT liability rules

Several major global non-profits such as the Wikimedia Foundation, which operates Wikipedia, code repository Github, and the Mozilla Foundation, which supplies the Firefox browser, have expressed reservations about the new Personal Data Protection Bill and allied changes in the IT intermediary liability rules, due to be notified this month.

This will not only affect privacy and freedom of expression, according to an open letter from Wikipedia, but will also entail additional costs. Provisions such as automated filtering, setting up local entities, fast takedown of content, and traceability ...