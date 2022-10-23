Revisiting disinvestment: Going for a 'bottom-up' approach

The Union government’s approach to needs to be reviewed. Over the years, it has been used as a tool to reduce the fiscal deficit, though the government has often failed to attain the budgeted target. Even in the current fiscal year, the government so far has not raised even half the targeted amount. It is nonetheless confident of attaining the fiscal deficit target of 6.4 per cent of gross domestic product for the year because of the comfortable tax revenue position. Higher than expected growth in nominal terms because of higher inflation would push up the size of the economy and also help contain the deficit despite significantly higher expenditure. Since the pressure from the Budget is relatively low this year, it is a good time to revisit the process. Some of the suggestions made by Department of Investment and Public Asset Management Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey could be useful in this context.