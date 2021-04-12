RIP, Robert Mundell: The economist BJP needs to adopt

It is a measure of our times that the passing of great intellects attracts almost zero attention, while the antics of motormouth celebrities are reported incessantly. I am referring to an economist whose contributions to modern economic outcomes stand next only to John Maynard Keynes and Milton Friedman. That is why, just as the Congress adopted Keynes, the BJP needs to adopt Robert Mundell who won the economics ‘Nobel’ in 1999, though far later than he should have.

He died on April 4. There was near-zero mention of this in our media. Mumdell’s work is great ...