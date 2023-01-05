Rules of conduct

Three recent unedifying incidents involving Indians aboard international flights highlight the urgent need for the regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), and the airline industry to address the issue with greater vigour. In at least two incidents, the initial responses of the airline pointed to a general policy of tolerance. In the case of Air India, now owned by the Tata group, an inebriated passenger in business class got away scot-free after urinating on a female co-passenger. It took a complaint by the passenger to Tata Group Chairman N Chandrasekaran to galvanise the airline into action by putting the passenger on a no-fly list and lodging a police complaint. Although the DGCA has issued a show cause notice to Air India, it needs to act with greater vigour. A viral video of a passenger on an IndiGo flight making offensive comments to cabin crew after a misunderstanding over meal booking elicited an emollient statement from the management about giving top priority to “customer comfort”.
First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 22:12 IST
