Run with caution in the vaccine race

On July 2, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) sprang a surprise.

In a letter to officials at 12 hospitals in the country on preliminary tests on a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech International (BBIL), the director general said, “It is envisaged to launch the vaccine latest by 15 August 2020, after completion of all clinical trials. BBIL is working expeditiously to meet the target, however, final outcome will depend on the cooperation of all clinical trial sites involved in the project.” The letter, which did the rounds on social media, also carried a ...