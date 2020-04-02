Saving the rabi crop

The government has taken the right step to free agriculture-related operations from the Covid-19 pandemic-driven national lockdown. At the same time, the state governments have asked farmers and other stakeholders to observe social distancing and other needed precautions against the menace.

This is a critical period in the farm calendar when the rabi crops are ready for reaping. The government’s move is aimed at facilitating a smooth harvesting, marketing, and storage of these crops. Many of them, including wheat, are expected to set new production records, regardless of localised ...