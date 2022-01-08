Say no to your prime minister

Your understanding of what exactly happened with the prime minister’s convoy on the highway between Bathinda and Ferozepur in Punjab probably depends on which side of the political divide you are on. There are facts, pictures, amateur videos, charges and counter-charges ranging from an assassination plan to shamming because of poor crowds at the rally. And then, there are the inevitable conspiracy theories.

Here are the facts that we know, or that we think we know. First, there was a massive, unforgivable failure of security. It isn’t just that a security protocol so well ...