Best of BS Opinion: Vote from the Northeast, prayer for policy, and more
After CEC, will there also be a change in how judges are appointed?

The govt may now come back with a modified version of the NJAC bill whereby the practice of judges appointing themselves is stopped

Supreme Court | chief election commissioner | government of India

T C A Srinivasa-Raghavan 

The Supreme Court has done the right thing by ordering that the Chief Election Commissioner will henceforth be chosen by a committee comprising the prime minister, the leader of the opposition and the chief justice. This is more-or-less of a piece with what, first, the Venkatachaliah Committee in 2002 and then the National Judicial Appointments Commission bill in 2016, had suggested for the appointment of judges.

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 11:19 IST

