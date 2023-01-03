Scaling the great information firewall

The recent 180-degree turnaround in Covid policies in China had an interesting prelude to it. While much has been reported about the protests against zero Covid in China by assorted global media outlets few, if any, voices have attempted to put the protests in perspective from a native Chinese standpoint. One such perspective was shared recently by the ChinaTalk podcast in its periodic newsletter. In the newsletter, the host of ChinaTalk podcast Jordan Schneider shared an English translation transcript of a YouTube video in Chinese posted by a certain Wang Zhi’an. Based in Japan, Wang’s China native credentials arise from his having served as a reporter for the Chinese state television network CCTV.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- 26 years of website archives.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 18:17 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU