Scaling the great information firewall

The recent 180-degree turnaround in Covid policies in had an interesting prelude to it. While much has been reported about the protests against zero Covid in by assorted global media outlets few, if any, voices have attempted to put the protests in perspective from a native Chinese standpoint. One such perspective was shared recently by the ChinaTalk podcast in its periodic newsletter. In the newsletter, the host of ChinaTalk podcast Jordan Schneider shared an English translation transcript of a YouTube video in Chinese posted by a certain Wang Zhi’an. Based in Japan, Wang’s native credentials arise from his having served as a reporter for the Chinese state television network CCTV.