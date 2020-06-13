JUST IN
The lockdown's getting to me
Business Standard

Shekhar Gupta: Divided by a virus

The pandemic debate is all divided by ideology and top BJP leaders are exploiting a grave crisis in cynical political self-interest. The result looks like nobody is in control

Topics
Coronavirus | Hydroxychloroquine | Lockdown

Shekhar Gupta 

Shekhar Gupta

Can a virus have a religion? Can a pandemic have an ideology? And can humble Hydroxychloroquine have politics riding on it? Unfortunately, the answer to all three is “yes”. It underlines the toxicity of our times.

It also tells us why the fight against the pandemic has been so chaotic the world over, and now, in India. What began as a firm, total lockdown that everybody participated in is now degenerating into political name-calling between the ruling party and opposition, the Centre and the states run by non-BJP parties. More disappointingly, this also bedevils most ...

First Published: Sat, June 13 2020. 00:21 IST

