Shekhar Gupta: Divided by a virus

Can a virus have a religion? Can a pandemic have an ideology? And can humble Hydroxychloroquine have politics riding on it? Unfortunately, the answer to all three is “yes”. It underlines the toxicity of our times.

It also tells us why the fight against the pandemic has been so chaotic the world over, and now, in India. What began as a firm, total lockdown that everybody participated in is now degenerating into political name-calling between the ruling party and opposition, the Centre and the states run by non-BJP parties. More disappointingly, this also bedevils most ...