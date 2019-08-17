Shekhar Gupta: Facts, fiction and reality in J&K

Before searching for a solution to the Kashmir problem, we should understand it better. There are deadly perils in jumping with solutions without first understanding the facts and realities.

Only quacks — or maybe, faith-healers — prescribe medication for chronic ailments without arriving at a reasoned diagnosis. There are three sets of solutions today from three categories of these “faith-healers”. First, in India, the establishment view, which finds wide popular support is, that the only problem in Kashmir is Pakistan, and the radical Islam it exports there ...