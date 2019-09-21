Shekhar Gupta: It's Modi vs economy

The many years I spent covering and travelling to countries where people weren’t quite as free to speak against their rulers as in a reasonable democracy taught me an important lesson: One thing that blooms in tough times is a sense of humour and irony. If anything, hesitation and fear get the creative juices flowing.

Some of the best cracks at the Soviet regime were heard on the streets and in the shops of Moscow, but in whispers. Yesterday’s whispers are today’s WhatsApp forwards. Since no one quite knows who first invented the joke, there is safety in anonymity to ...