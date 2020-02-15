Shekhar Gupta: The power of two

What do we make of the Narendra Modi-Amit Shah BJP government, now that the latter has finally moved away from his control of the party? He had done so a few weeks earlier, formally handing charge to his successor J P Nadda, but the Delhi election was still the pending item on his agenda. How does the road ahead look? This, the Modi-Shah government, is the third such in our 73-year independent history yet — governments led by the power of two.

A pair of leaders with comparable stature working closely together. Of course, there are others which had just one leader, or short-lived ...