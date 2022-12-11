JUST IN
Smart meters must be secured
COP27: A mirage in the desert
The new kid on the infrastructure financing block
Five questions for 2023
Delay in permissions can't be termed force majeure
Centre extends RoDTEP to more sectors, but refund woes remain
Modi, the mask, ideology
Let's get graphic
Wealth & inequality as derivatives of time
A more interesting election ahead
You are here: Home » Opinion Â» Columns
Investment conundrum
Business Standard

Smart meters must be secured

There seems to be an awareness that not just Chinese meters but even domestic meters being installed at points of consumption are vulnerable and need to be secured against hacking

Topics
smart meters | Power consumption | Energy Efficiency Services

Pranjal Sharma 

Follow this columnist
Pranjal Sharma

India is in the middle of the world’s largest programme of rolling out smart meters in the power sector. The Smart Meter National Programme (SMNP) is replacing 250 million conventional electricity meters with smart Internet of Things-enabled meters.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on smart meters

First Published: Sun, December 11 2022. 23:20 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.